Monthly pension for MLAs increased to ₹30,000

April 19, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that the pension for MLAs and members of the erstwhile Legislative Council will be increased from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month from June, which marks the commencement of the birth centenary of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin said the medical allowance being provided to these pensioners will be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 per annum. The family pension provided [to the families of deceased members] will be increased from ₹12,500 to ₹15,000 per month.

A number of MLAs from the Treasury and Opposition benches made an appeal in the Assembly on Wednesday for increasing the pension and medical allowance. Mr. Stalin said he was making the announcement based on the appeal by the MLAs and the financial situation of the government.

Citing his encounter with a former MLA who was in penury, PMK MLA R. Arul had demanded that the pension be increased to ₹50,000. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA T. Velmurugan and a few others also made the demand.