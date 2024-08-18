Mpox infection: T.N. Health Minister to inspect airports

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian will inspect airports in Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchi in the coming days to ensure that the authorities are following the department’s instructions on mpox prevention.

The Minister announced this at a function to commission dialysis machines worth ₹1.2 crore held on Sunday at the Saidapet government hospital.

He said though mpox infection had not been found in persons arriving at the international airports, all arriving passengers were being checked. “Anyone suspected of exhibiting the symptoms will be admitted to hospital immediately. We have instructed the authorities to place awareness placards in the airports,” he said.

The equipment in Saidapet hospital was purchased with funds donated by the Rotary Club and the CSR arm of Larson and Toubro. The Minister said a comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care at a cost of ₹ 26.50 crore, being built at the hospital, would be commissioned by January. The facility would house 200 beds.

According to him, annually ₹1,500 crore was contributed by the State government to benefit approximately 1.44 crore families through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

At the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital 3,13,864 persons had sought treatment as outpatients and 75,316 persons had undergone surgeries, he said.

There were no Amma Pharmacies but only Amma clinics during the regime of the AIADMK, Mr. Subramanian said in response to an allegation from a member of the AIADMK. The State had over 800 Jan Aushadhi pharmacies launched by the Union government. “The Chief Minister has announced a scheme to establish pharmacies. He will launch 1,000 Mudhalvar Marunthagam in 1,000 places during Pongal,” he added.

Senior health officials, Rotary Club members and Chennai Corporation’s zonal committee members were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Mr. Subramanian launched a mobile wellness clinic, as part of the CSR project of Kauvery hospital, Alwarpet and the Rotary Club of Madras North and Bay Forge. It would offer free medical screenings and consultations to the underprivileged. The mobile unit is equipped with facilities for x-rays, ECG, echo cardiogram, and bone mineral density scanners.

Aravindan Selvaraj, hospital co-founder and executive director, said the clinic would conduct community awareness sessions and free medical screening camps in schools, colleges and local underprivileged communities. Dha. Velu, Mylapore MLA and P. Sathish, chairman, CSR, Rotary Club of Madras North participated.

Around 600 individuals would be screened in 12 camps to be held every month. The clinic would extend its service to Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.