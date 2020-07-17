Monitoring stepped up near Vaigai dam wells to prevent illegal water tapping

The Madurai Corporation has ramped up vigilance and monitoring at the civic body’s two intake wells at Vaigai dam to prevent illegal water tapping.
This decision was taken following last week’s surprise inspection by officials of the Corporation and Public Works Department (PWD), during which 25 motors were seized for illegal water tapping, said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan.
Currently, water taken from Vaigai dam is stored at the two intake wells and then sent to the treatment plant at Pannaipatti. The treated water is then supplied to Madurai City through two pipelines.
Engineer S. Arasu, who was present during the inspection, said that farmers who undertook agriculture near the dam had installed motors and had engaged in illegal water tapping. “We found 25 motors and each of them had a capacity of 15 horsepower (HP). The farmers had even installed submersible well motors to tap water from the wells,” he said.
Then with the help of police personnel, the motors were removed, he added. “We also got a written acknowledgement from the farmers emphasising that they should not deploy any more motors in the future,” he said.
A Corporation engineer said following the removal of the motors, the water level in the intake wells had risen by 20 cm. “There has been a steady inflow of water into the wells,” said the engineer. He added that if the levels in the wells were lower, water would not reach the treatment plant and would cause shortage in supply of drinking water.
The Commissioner said that additional officials had been deployed near the wells to ensure round-the-clock monitoring.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath