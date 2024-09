The Tamil Nadu government has appointed new Monitoring Officers in all districts of the State to review its welfare programmes every month.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam said these officers would review the programmes in their respective districts in accordance with the instructions provided by the Special Programme Implementation Department from time to time.

“The Monitoring Officers are directed to submit a brief report to the Special Programme Implementation Department, Secretariat, Chennai, with summary observations on relevant issues for follow-up,” it said.

The appointed officers are: M. Vijayalakshmi (Ariyalur), A.R. Rahul Nadh (Chengalpattu), T. Anand (Coimbatore), D. Mohan (Cuddalore), P.N. Sridhar (Chennai), S. Divyadharshini (Dharmapuri), S. Aneesh Sekhar (Dindigul), T.N. Venkatesh (Erode), P. Madhusudhan Reddy (Kallakurichi), K.S. Kandasamy (Kancheepuram), Hanish Chhabra (Kanniyakumari), Dinesh Ponraj Oliver (Karur), Shilpa Prabhakar Satish (Krishnagiri), A. Arun Thamburaj (Madurai), Kavitha Ramu (Mayiladuthurai), A. Annadurai (Nagapattinam), M. Asia Mariam (Namakkal), M. Lakshmi (Perambalur), E. Sundaravalli (Pudukkottai), M. Vallalar (Ramanathapuram), Mariam Pallavi Baldev (Ranipet), C. Samayamoorthy (Salem), R. Gajalakshmi (Sivaganga), P. Shankar (Tenkasi), M. Arvind (Thanjavur), S. Vineeth (the Nilgiris), R. Lilly (Theni), G. Prakash (Thoothukudi), V. Vishnu (Tiruchi), Sandeep Nanduri (Tirunelveli), M. Aarthi (Tirupathur), L. Nirmal Raj (Tiruppur), Anshul Mishra (Tiruvallur), Deepak Jacob (Tiruvannamalai), B. Gayathiri Krishnan (Tiruvarur), K. Vijayakarthikeyan (Vellore), Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru (Villupuram), and A. Shanmuga Sundram (Virudhunagar).

