Monitoring Officer reviews works in Villupuram

Published - September 18, 2024 10:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Monitoring Officer for Villupuram district Har Sahay Meena inspecting road laying work at Vellimedupettai near Tindivanam on Wednesday.

The district monitoring officer for Villupuram and Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department Har Sahay Meena reviewed the functioning of schemes and progress of development projects on Wednesday.

Mr. Meena inspected the construction of Ellischatram anicut at Enathimangalam at a cost of ₹86.25 crore and directed the authorities to expedite the work on time.

The monitoring officer reviewed the various flagship schemes and the progress of various works that are currently under way in the district. The implementing departments were instructed to speed up ongoing works.

Mr. Meena also inspected road laying work at Vellimedupettai to a distance of 15.2 km at a cost of ₹124 crore. He also checked whether the road was laid as per the prescribed standards and directed engineers to ensure that traffic flow was not disrupted at the work site.

Accompanied by Collector C. Palani, Mr. Meena also inspected the construction of 46 houses for Irulas at an estimated cost of ₹23.32 crore under the PM-JANMAN scheme in Mailam.

