GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Monitoring Officer reviews works in Villupuram

Published - September 18, 2024 10:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Monitoring Officer for Villupuram district Har Sahay Meena inspecting road laying work at Vellimedupettai near Tindivanam on Wednesday.

Monitoring Officer for Villupuram district Har Sahay Meena inspecting road laying work at Vellimedupettai near Tindivanam on Wednesday.

The district monitoring officer for Villupuram and Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department Har Sahay Meena reviewed the functioning of schemes and progress of development projects on Wednesday.

Mr. Meena inspected the construction of Ellischatram anicut at Enathimangalam at a cost of ₹86.25 crore and directed the authorities to expedite the work on time.

The monitoring officer reviewed the various flagship schemes and the progress of various works that are currently under way in the district. The implementing departments were instructed to speed up ongoing works.

Mr. Meena also inspected road laying work at Vellimedupettai to a distance of 15.2 km at a cost of ₹124 crore. He also checked whether the road was laid as per the prescribed standards and directed engineers to ensure that traffic flow was not disrupted at the work site.

Accompanied by Collector C. Palani, Mr. Meena also inspected the construction of 46 houses for Irulas at an estimated cost of ₹23.32 crore under the PM-JANMAN scheme in Mailam.

Published - September 18, 2024 10:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.