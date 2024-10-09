Monitoring Officer reviews monsoon preparedness in Villupuram

A review meeting on the preparedness for Northeast Monsoon was held in Villupuram on Monday under the aegis of the district administration. Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, who is also the district monitoring officer, presided over the meeting to ascertain the preparedness of various line departments.

Mr. Chiru directed the officials to mark out vulnerable and prepare necessary safety protocols. They should ensure encroachments on waterbodies, inlets and canals were removed, and sandbags kept ready. Revenue officials should take steps to alert people living in low-lying areas and along rivers, he said.

Each department was asked to draw up an emergency response protocol to handle monsoon-related emergencies, including damage to infrastructure. The departments of revenue, local bodies, and public works were asked to coordinate and work with each other.

Medical teams must be formed to provide health care in flood-affected areas, and all primary health centres must have sufficient stock of drugs, he said.

The Monitoring Officer also asked the Water Resources Department officials to inspect the bunds of water bodies and ensure there was no breach during flooding. Tangedco was asked to be on alert to ensure uninterrupted power supply to households.