GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Monitoring Officer reviews monsoon preparedness in Villupuram

Published - October 09, 2024 12:54 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting on the preparedness for Northeast Monsoon was held in Villupuram on Monday under the aegis of the district administration. Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, who is also the district monitoring officer, presided over the meeting to ascertain the preparedness of various line departments.

Mr. Chiru directed the officials to mark out vulnerable and prepare necessary safety protocols. They should ensure encroachments on waterbodies, inlets and canals were removed, and sandbags kept ready. Revenue officials should take steps to alert people living in low-lying areas and along rivers, he said.

Each department was asked to draw up an emergency response protocol to handle monsoon-related emergencies, including damage to infrastructure. The departments of revenue, local bodies, and public works were asked to coordinate and work with each other.

Medical teams must be formed to provide health care in flood-affected areas, and all primary health centres must have sufficient stock of drugs, he said.

The Monitoring Officer also asked the Water Resources Department officials to inspect the bunds of water bodies and ensure there was no breach during flooding. Tangedco was asked to be on alert to ensure uninterrupted power supply to households.

Published - October 09, 2024 12:54 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.