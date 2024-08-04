ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring officer inspects measures to prevent flooding in Cuddalore

Published - August 04, 2024 11:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Cuddalore district monitoring officer Anshul Mishra and Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar inspecting a cyclone shelter at Kilagundalapadi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anshul Mishra, Cuddalore district monitoring officer and District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar conducted a field inspection to review the precautionary measures taken to prevent flooding in the villages along the banks of the River Kollidam in Kumaratchi block in Cuddalore district on Sunday.

Mr. Mishra and Mr. Senthil Kumar visited Perampattu, Thittukattur and Kilagundalapadi, along with the Kollidam riverbank in the villages, assessing the strength of the embankments. The Collector instructed the officials to monitor and step up vigil in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

The Public Works Department should ensure the strength of the embankments of water bodies such as rivers, lakes and other channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during flooding, Mr. Mishra said.

The Collector urged the public to avoid activities such as bathing, fishing, taking selfies, and ordered them not to send their children to the river, and drive livestock through it when the water levels rise in the Kollidam. He requested cooperation from the public to ensure safety.

