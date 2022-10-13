Monitoring Officer inspects implementation of CM’s breakfast scheme in Villupuram

ADVERTISEMENT

Monitoring Officer for Villupuram district and Special Secretary of Planning and Development Department Har Sahay Meena on Thursday inspected the implementation of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at the Municipal Higher Secondary School here.

Accompanied by District Collector D. Mohan, Mr. Meena inspected the kitchen and the quality of food provided to the students. The officials also checked on a number of parameters during the inspection. They also interacted with the students and checked if the food served was adequate.

According to a press release, the scheme covers around 1,855 students of Classes I to V in 19 government schools in Villupuram and Tindivanam. Mr. Meena also inspected various developmental works in the district.