Monitoring cases relating to Pullur check dam across Palar in court: Duraimurugan

“The Tamil Nadu Government will take action at appropriate time”

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 26, 2022 15:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Duraimurugan, Minister of Water Resources, Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Joining a row with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who questioned the DMK Government's silence over the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's announcement that the capacity of the check dam at Pullur across the Palar would be increased by 2 TMC, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan maintained that the State Government would take necessary action at the appropriate time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a two-page statement, Mr. Duraimurugan said: "This government has been keenly watching the cases relating to this issue pending before the Supreme Court. It would take necessary action at the appropriate time".

Also Read | Is Andhra Pradesh planning check dams near Tamil Nadu border?

As for the reports about the Andhra CM's announcement, Mr. Duraimurugan maintained: "It is only news from a public meeting. I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry over the statement of the Leader of the Opposition on this news report."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Objecting to certain remarks made by Mr. Palaniswami over the alleged inaction of the DMK Government, Mr. Duraimurugan pointed out that the AIADMK leader had not witnessed the construction of any dam under his government. "How will he know these administrative steps? Once you utter words it is difficult to take them back."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a statement issued on Sunday last, Mr. Palaniswami questioned the “silence” of the Chief Minister and the Water Resources Department over the issue and further urged the State Government "to wake up from the slumber" and stop the Andhra Pradesh Government from further moving ahead with the proposal to increase the capacity of the check dam at Pullur across the Palar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app