Monitoring cases relating to Pullur check dam across Palar in court: Duraimurugan

Duraimurugan, Minister of Water Resources, Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Joining a row with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who questioned the DMK Government's silence over the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's announcement that the capacity of the check dam at Pullur across the Palar would be increased by 2 TMC, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan maintained that the State Government would take necessary action at the appropriate time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a two-page statement, Mr. Duraimurugan said: "This government has been keenly watching the cases relating to this issue pending before the Supreme Court. It would take necessary action at the appropriate time".

Also Read | Is Andhra Pradesh planning check dams near Tamil Nadu border?

As for the reports about the Andhra CM's announcement, Mr. Duraimurugan maintained: "It is only news from a public meeting. I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry over the statement of the Leader of the Opposition on this news report."

ADVERTISEMENT

Objecting to certain remarks made by Mr. Palaniswami over the alleged inaction of the DMK Government, Mr. Duraimurugan pointed out that the AIADMK leader had not witnessed the construction of any dam under his government. "How will he know these administrative steps? Once you utter words it is difficult to take them back."

In a statement issued on Sunday last, Mr. Palaniswami questioned the “silence” of the Chief Minister and the Water Resources Department over the issue and further urged the State Government "to wake up from the slumber" and stop the Andhra Pradesh Government from further moving ahead with the proposal to increase the capacity of the check dam at Pullur across the Palar.