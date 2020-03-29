‘Monitor patients with breathing difficulty’

The State government on Sunday instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Collectors to allow two to three persons from every school, college and private organisation to prepare the salary list for their respective organisations on March 30, 31 and April 1.

Besides, the government, on the directions of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, instructed Collectors “to monitor patients, who have been admitted in private hospitals with breathing difficulties.” The private hospitals must intimate the patient details to the Health Department. Families must ensure that the elderly persons, those with diabetes, blood pressure and low immunity are in self-quarantine and do not come in physical contact with others in the family.

Around 1.5 lakh pregnant women with the expected date of delivery falling within two months have been identified across the State. Doctors have been instructed to follow up their cases. In case of assistance, helplines 102 and 104 could be contacted, an official release said.

Under the Disaster Management Act, the State government sought formation of crisis management committees, which will be headed by the respective Collectors. Representatives from chambers of commerce, private hospitals, pharmacies, agriculture, veterinary and fisheries departments will be part of the committees.

Government officials and agents and representatives from food manufacturing units, distributors, NGOs and consumer forums would also be part of the committees. Cooperative societies have been instructed to ensure supply of essential commodities so as to ensure social distancing.

Officials were taking efforts to implement the “local containment” plan, the government said and sought people’s cooperation. “Collectors have been instructed to ensure people follow personal distancing in vegetable markets, fish and meat shops,” the government added.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a meeting of senior officials and police officers at 10 a.m. on Monday.