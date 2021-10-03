D
‘Money matters in local body elections too’
Tamil Nadu Bureau
October 03, 2021 00:55 IST
Tamil Nadu Bureau
October 03, 2021 00:55 IST
Rural local bodies elections too seem to be no exception to the menace of money power
Rural local bodies elections too seem to be no exception to the menace of money power
Related Articles
Close X
Now, women can spend time weaving Arani silk sarees rather than fetching pots of water, says PM Modi
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 12:56:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/money-matters-in-local-body-elections-too/article36800796.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story