Molotov cocktail hurled at marriage hall in Cuddalore

July 09, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Tension prevailed at Nallathur near Cuddalore on Sunday night after a Molotov cocktail was hurled at a wedding hall.

Police sources said a bottle filled with fuel landed at the entrance of the hall and exploded. The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. However, no one was injured.

Police said a family function of a DMK functionary was under way at the hall and Cuddalore MLA G. Iyappan was on the premises when the incident occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram visited the spot and held inquiries.

Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.