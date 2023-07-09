ADVERTISEMENT

Molotov cocktail hurled at marriage hall in Cuddalore

July 09, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Nallathur near Cuddalore on Sunday night after a Molotov cocktail was hurled at a wedding hall.

Police sources said a bottle filled with fuel landed at the entrance of the hall and exploded. The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. However, no one was injured.

Police said a family function of a DMK functionary was under way at the hall and Cuddalore MLA G. Iyappan was on the premises when the incident occurred.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram visited the spot and held inquiries.

Further investigation is on.

