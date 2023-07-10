HamberMenu
Molotov cocktail attack on marriage hall: Three special teams formed to nab culprits

July 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore district police have formed three special teams to nab the miscreants who hurled a Molotov cocktail at a marriage hall at Nallathur near Cuddalore on Sunday night.

According to the police, a bottle filled with kerosene landed at the entrance of the hall and exploded around 9.30 p.m. A family function of a DMK functionary was under way at the hall, and Cuddalore MLA G. Iyappan was on the premises when the incident occurred. However, no one was injured.

“The hall is located close to the inter-State border with Puducherry. We are probing from all angles,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up security at Mr. Iyappan’s residence in Cuddalore in the wake of the incident.

