M. Mohamed Abdulla, MP, has been elected as Member of Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, the State government announced on Monday. Mr. Abdulla was the lone candidate for the seat and was declared elected, the government said.
Mohamed Abdulla elected to waqf board
Special Correspondent ?
CHENNAI,
December 20, 2021 21:57 IST
