MoEF to review implementation of sustainable sand mining: Javadekar

Acknowledging that sand mining is a “major issue”, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Centre will review the implementation of the sustainable sand mining plan in all the States.

Addressing mediapersons at the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) here on Saturday, the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said there will be “ISRO satellite maps of each river” to check the quantity of sand being deposited.

A “foolproof system” based on features such as CCTV footage and bar code receipts would be implemented to ensure the sustainability of sand mining, he said. Regarding the prevalence of human-animal conflicts, Mr. Javadekar said the Centre would ask the States to implement “water and fodder augmentation” programmes in forest areas to prevent such conflicts. Funds for the programmes would be released though the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds, he said. Earlier in the day, the Minister inaugurated the National Centre for Avian Ecotoxicology at SACON. The Centre would study the harmful effects of environmental contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals and drugs on birds, which reach them through the food chain, an official release said. The Ministry allocated ₹4 crore to for the centre, which contains instruments such as high performance liquid chromatograph (HPLC), atomic absorption spectrometer (AAC) and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS).

Mr. Javadekar said the Centre was mulling autonomous status for SACON. It planned to prepare a 15-year vision plan on conservation of birds.