ADVERTISEMENT

PM’s recent campaign speeches indicates that INDIA bloc is on the road to victory: CPI leader

Updated - May 11, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 09:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail for Arvind Kejriwal is a victory for the INDIA bloc, he says

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan speaking at the meeting held in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent election campaign trend indicates that the INDIA bloc was on the road to victory in the Lok Sabha election, said R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Mutharasan said the Union government was using the Enforcement Directorate to put Mr. Kejriwal behind bars so that he would not be able to campaign for the election. “The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail for Mr. Kejriwal is a victory for the INDIA bloc,” he said while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

No other Prime Minister has stooped as low as Mr. Modi has while campaigning for elections, Mr. Mutharasan said. “Despite several political parties having complained about Mr. Modi’s campaign speeches, the Election Commission has only sent a notice to the BJP and not Mr. Modi,” he observed.

Answering a question, Mr. Mutharasan termed as unacceptable the statement made by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar against women. “Severe action should be taken against him.” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Mutharasan spoke at the CPI’s State council and district secretaries meeting held in in Tiruchi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US