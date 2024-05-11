GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM’s recent campaign speeches indicates that INDIA bloc is on the road to victory: CPI leader

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail for Arvind Kejriwal is a victory for the INDIA bloc, he says

Updated - May 11, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 09:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan speaking at the meeting held in Tiruchi

CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan speaking at the meeting held in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent election campaign trend indicates that the INDIA bloc was on the road to victory in the Lok Sabha election, said R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Mutharasan said the Union government was using the Enforcement Directorate to put Mr. Kejriwal behind bars so that he would not be able to campaign for the election. “The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail for Mr. Kejriwal is a victory for the INDIA bloc,” he said while speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

No other Prime Minister has stooped as low as Mr. Modi has while campaigning for elections, Mr. Mutharasan said. “Despite several political parties having complained about Mr. Modi’s campaign speeches, the Election Commission has only sent a notice to the BJP and not Mr. Modi,” he observed.

Answering a question, Mr. Mutharasan termed as unacceptable the statement made by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar against women. “Severe action should be taken against him.” he added.

Later, Mr. Mutharasan spoke at the CPI’s State council and district secretaries meeting held in in Tiruchi.

