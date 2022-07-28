Modi, Stalin share bonhomie on Chess Olympiad stage

CM says presence of PM increased magnitude of event

Modi was seen repeatedly initiating a conversation with Stalin by touching his shoulder. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

CM says presence of PM increased magnitude of event

The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the inauguration of the 44 th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai was noticeable. Seated next to Mr. Stalin on the stage, Mr. Modi was, multiple times, seen initiating a conversation with him by touching his shoulder. Mr. Stalin sported a smile, and his body language indicated that he was in comfortable company.

Mr. Stalin, who had, as DMK president while in Opposition, made sharp attacks on Mr. Modi, hailed the Prime Minister on this occasion, saying, “Your presence has increased the magnitude of this event.”

Lauding Mr. Modi’s leadership, he recalled that as Gujarat Chief Minister, the former hosted a grand chess event in which over 20,000 players took part.

Besides speaking about the cultural richness of the Tamil language and Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi also lauded the organisers for putting together the international sports event in a short span of time.

Mr. Stalin presented a copy of the English version of Tholkappiyam to Mr. Modi.

While it is natural to wonder if the bonhomie could be more than mere optics in the political game of chess, the fact that it was an official event and both leaders were present in their official capacities was not lost on those present.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin underlined the rich history and heritage value of Mamallapuram, the venue of the Chess Olympiad. He pointed out that 26 Indian chess grandmasters were from Tamil Nadu.

On Thambi, the mascot of the event, he said it indicated brotherhood, and that all were one family. “ Thambi [Brother] was how late DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai used to call any man he met,” Mr. Stalin said.

Referring to the archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu, including in Keeladi, Mr. Stalin said the State had a long-standing association with chess. Chess was a game of intelligence and strategy, he said, and added that the Olympiad in Mamallapuram would help spread the popularity of chess in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin also described Chennai as the “Chess Capital of India”.