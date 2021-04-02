Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi temple

Priests received the PM with ‘poorna kumbam’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Thursday.

He was received by temple thakkar Karumuthu T. Kannan at Amman Sannathi.

A traditional welcome with ‘poorna kumbam’ was accorded by the temple priests. He offered prayers to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. Mr. Kannan said that traditional puja was performed at both the sannathis.

Though this is the first time Mr. Modi visited the temple after becoming Prime Minister, he recalled to Mr. Kannan that he had offered prayers long back as Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Prime Minister eagerly listened to descriptions about the historical importance of the temple. He also enquired about the sculptures in the temple.

After spending 45 minutes in the temple, he left for his hotel. Former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had visited the temple in the past, Mr. Kannan added.

Temple Joint Commissioner Chelladurai and Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha were also present.