Modi neglecting southern States including Tamil Nadu: K.S. Alagiri

July 06, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not giving enough attention to southern States, especially Tamil Nadu, when compared to States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister was set to launch the Dedicated Freight Corridor and other projects in Uttar Pradesh, he said this was an example for how the BJP government at the Centre was ignoring the southern States.

“Neither has a study been carried out nor have funds been allocated for a Dedicated Freight Corridor in southern States. The Southern Railway has been neglected during the past 9 years of the BJP government at the Centre,” Mr. Alagiri alleged.

