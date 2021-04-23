Modi has abdicated his responsibility, says Alagiri

‘PM has failed in his fight against COVID-19’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has abdicated his responsibility to the States after failing to control the spread of the coronavirus, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said.

“If something goes right, Mr. Modi takes all the credit but when anything goes wrong, he places the burden on others. Does Mr. Modi think that this is cooperative federalism?” he asked.

Slams PM, Amit Shah

Slamming the Prime Minister for announcing a ‘Vaccination Festival’ and then going on an ‘election campaign festival’ in West Bengal, he accused Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of conducting large rallies and spreading COVID-19 there and not worrying about the tragedy unfolding across the country.

He also criticised Mr. Modi for announcing that States would have to purchase vaccines at ₹400 and private hospitals for ₹600 when the Centre procured the vaccines at ₹150 each.

“Mr. Modi wants everything to be ‘one nation one tax, one nation one entrance exam, one nation one election’ but is now asking everyone to procure vaccines at different rates. Nowhere in the world has any government allowed this sort of pricing to be fixed by a corporate during this pandemic when the focus is on saving lives,” he said.

He asked who had increased the price cap on the vaccines instead of ramping up the production. “The Modi government is hand in glove with vaccine manufacturers and the black market for vaccines. There can be no other bigger anti-people measure than this at the moment. Many countries, including the U.S., are vaccinating all citizens for free,” Mr. Alagiri pointed out.