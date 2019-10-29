Modi calls Palaniswami to enquire about trapped toddler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the phone to enquire about the ongoing efforts to rescue Sujith.

“My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe. @CMOTamilNadu,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Later in the day, Mr. Palaniswami also tweeted about his conversation with the PM. “Three Ministers have been deputed, along with Fire and Rescue Services, NDRF and SDRF personnel,” he said.

The CM said heavy-duty drilling machines and other equipment had been deployed, and experts from the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchi were at the site to provide necessary guidance.

“Further assistance would be sought depending on the status of the rescue efforts,” Mr. Palaniswami said.