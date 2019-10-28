Tamil Nadu

Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM to inquire about trapped toddler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to inquire about the efforts to rescue Sujith, a toddler trapped in a borewell pit near Manapparai in Tiruchi since Friday evening.

On Monday afternoon, Mr. Modi tweeted: “My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe. @CMOTamilNadu”

