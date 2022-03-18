Modern sports complex proposed in north Chennai

It will come up at Radhakrishnan Nagar

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that it would set up a modern sports complex with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure in north Chennai.

“It will be established at Radhakrishnan Nagar, with facilities for volleyball, badminton, basketball, boxing, kabaddi, indoor games and a modern gymnasium, at an initial estimated cost of ₹10 crore,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in the Assembly.

“The ‘Olympic Gold Quest’ programme has been successful in mentoring Olympic medalists in our country. A similar programme to develop world-class athletes and Olympic medalists from Tamil Nadu will be implemented with an allocation of ₹25 crore,” he said.