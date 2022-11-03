Moderate rains with thunderstorms likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal

Thunderstorm nowcast in many districts across the State

The Hindu Bureau
November 03, 2022 08:32 IST

Heavy rain resulted in water logging on many roads and in low-lying areas in Chennai. Seen rainwater stagnated at Vyasarpadi Industrial Estate on November 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

According to a statement issued by the regional weather department, moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in one or two places over Ariyalur, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during next the three hours.

The statement further said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Virudhnagar, and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu during next three hours.

Holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts due to rains.

