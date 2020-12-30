Moderate rainfall likely in some parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

IMD says it may decrease by the early days of January

Tamil Nadu may receive its last rain spell for the season in the next two days. The Meteorological Department has forecast that light to moderate rain may occur over a few places in the coastal places and adjoining interior districts till December 31 and decrease by the early days of January.

A cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka with an associated trough of easterlies would influence the return of the wet spell over a few parts. Officials of the Meteorological Department said this may trigger rain over coastal Tamil Nadu and interior districts till the year-end. It may decrease and cover isolated places in coastal parts till January 2.

Chennai experienced a generally cloudy sky and there are chances of light rain in some areas on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said as the weather system approaches the coast, interaction with cold land winds may weaken it. There are chances for the weather system to dissipate too. Rainfall may be restricted to light intensity.

“We don’t expect this weak system to bring down the rain deficit experienced in some districts. We’ll wait for a few days before declaring the end of the northeast monsoon. Dry weather condition is one of the criteria for the withdrawal of the monsoon,” he said.

Even if there is a spillover in monsoon rain, rainfall from January 1 will be accounted as winter rain. The State has recorded 47 cm of rainfall, which is 5% more than its seasonal average of 45 cm since October 1.

Nearly 10 districts received excess rainfall, varying between 29% and 44% this season. Chennai, Tirupathur and Villupuram are some districts that received excess rain. While Cyclone Nivar brought rain over northern parts of the State, cyclone Burevi covered the deficit in most southern districts.