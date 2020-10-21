Moderate rain likely inparts of State today

Chennai

21 October 2020 01:29 IST

Low pressure area has formed over Bay

A fresh low pressure that has formed over central parts of the Bay of Bengal will trigger rainfall over many parts of the State till Wednesday. However, the intensity of rain may reduce from Thursday as the weather system is expected to move northwards, according to the Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, rain lashed many parts of Chennai. Some weather stations in Nungambakkam, Puzhal and Meenambakkam received up to 1 cm till noon. A few areas in north Chennai were waterlogged due to early morning showers.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Salem received the highest amount of rainfall of 9 cm.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said the low pressure area and a cyclonic circulation associated with it were likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over most parts of the State. However, such widespread rainfall would last only till Wednesday as the system is expected to move away.

One or two places in nearly 13 districts, including Salem, Dharmapuri, Vellore and Perambalur may get heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Some north coastal areas may have rain up to moderate intensity till Thursday.

Thunderstorms may occur in some areas of Chennai till Thursday and the city may enjoy a generally cloudy sky and a day temperature of 30 degree Celsius.

Chennai has so far recorded 9.4 cm of rainfall in Nungambakkam and 4 cm in Meenambakkam this month. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said rainfall activity may be restricted to a few areas over the State from Thursday as the weather system is not expected to intensify.

“We are expecting the northeast monsoon to set in during the last week of October,” he added.

The Meteorological Department has also warned fishermen against venturing into the central Bay of Bengal as squally wind with a speed of up to 60 km per hour may blow till October 23.