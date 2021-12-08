Model station for ‘zero waste’

The Chennai Division of the Southern Railway has drawn up plans for making the Chengalpattu railway station a model for ‘zero waste’.

It will become a prominent station with the completion of the third line work, linking it to the Tambaram junction, which would give a boost to suburban train services.

A senior official said the railway station already has a compost plant for recycling organic waste, and steps are being taken to set up a sewage treatment plant and a plastic recycling plant by March.

Plans for Central station

The Chennai Division also plans to install a composting plant in the Dr. M.G.R. Chennai Central Station for which the tender will be floated soon, and the work is planned to be completed by June. The official said the Zero Waste Management Project will be executed in other important railway stations of the Chennai Division.