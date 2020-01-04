Model Code of Conduct lifted after rural local body elections

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has announced that the Model Code of Conduct has been lifted following the completion of rural local body elections in 27 districts of the State.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy said, “Local body elections in rural areas were conducted in a fair and transparent manner in the 27 districts. All the elected representatives of rural local bodies will be sworn-in on Monday.” However, the Commission did not provide a final tally of the results.

“We have taken action on complaints received from political parties. We are analysing the video footage. We will take action against officials who are responsible for procedural lapses. We have received many complaints against Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers,” said Mr. Palaniswamy.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has received 712 complaints in written format and 1,082 complaints on the phone during the period of December 1, 2019 to January 4, 2020. “We have taken action on all the complaints. All the issues reported in the complaints have been addressed immediately,” said Mr.Palaniswamy.

Reacting to a question on the allegation by DMK leader M.K. Stalin that the State Election Commission was acting in favour of the ruling AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswamy said the election was conducted in a fair manner. “We have taken action on all the complaints by all the political parties. We have been fair and transparent. This is our message; and a strong message,” said Mr. Palaniswamy.

“This election was better than the previous election for local bodies in the State. The people know it. It was conducted in a fair manner with 1,890 micro observers from Central government agencies monitoring the counting of votes,” said Mr. Palaniswamy.

“We have not taken any decision on conducting election for urban local bodies in two phases. We will announce it later,” said Mr. Palaniswamy.

As many as 1 lakh polling personnel were at work in the 27 districts where elections have been conducted. A total of 91,975 posts in rural local bodies will be filled by the elections.

In the first phase, 77.1% polling was reported. In the second phase, 77.73% polling was registered. Polling has been postponed in areas such as K. Periapatti in Tiruchi district and Sennagaram in Tiruvannamalai district because of the death of the candidates. Counting has been suspended for 25 posts.