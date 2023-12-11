Mobile veterinary clinics will be made operational within three months, Tamil Nadu govt. tells Madras High Court

December 11, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday disposed of a public interest litigation petition after recording a statement made on behalf of the State government that the 245 mobile veterinary clinics in the State would be made operational within three months.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed of the PIL petition filed by animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin after recording the statement made by Special Government Pleader R. Anitha.

In his affidavit, the litigant had stated it had been decided to operate 245 mobile veterinary clinics across the State to provide immediate and timely treatment to ailing animals and birds. However, the programme remained a non starter for long, he complained.