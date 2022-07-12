Mobile vehicle to screen residents for TB in Tiruvannamalai

The air-conditioned vehicle, costing estimated to cost ₹90 lakh, is equipped with a mobile X-ray unit

A mobile medical unit (MMU) vehicle was commissioned by Collector B. Murugesh, at the Collectorate in Tiruvannamalai, to screen residents for tuberculosis (TB), mainly in rural and tribal areas in the district. Officials said that the air-conditioned vehicle, costing ₹90 lakh, is equipped with a mobile X-ray unit connected to a computer to analyse the test results on the spot. Villagers would be screened for TB and treatment would also be provided on-the-spot to those found to be infected. The vehicle also boasts of a Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT), a diagnostic tool that not only confirms the presence of TB bacteria, but also shows if the person has resistance to the drugs for TB. Apart from screening and providing medicines, government financial assistance of ₹500 will be given to the infected persons. A team of three, including a doctor, will be in the vehicle. The vehicle is also powered with diesel generators to enable operation in remote areas where there are power cuts. The vehicle is fitted with necessary equipment like tents to organise free medical camps in rural areas. On an average, the unit can take at least 10 X-rays in every one hour. At present, the Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) are an integral part of the general public health system, helping to detect TB cases among people, especially in rural and tribal areas in the district, officials said.