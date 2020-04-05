Mobile vegetable shops launched in Vellore, Ambur

The Vellore City Corporation and the Ambur Municipality have launched mobile vegetable sales from Saturday to prevent overcrowding at the vegetable markets.

The Vellore City Municipal Corporation launched its first mobile vegetable market in the residential areas. Two mobile vegetable shops started functioning in the city to ensure personal distancing and they offered vegetable packets at ₹100 each. Similar arrangements have been made by the Ambur Municipality on Saturday and the response had been good, particularly from senior citizens.

The packet contained 10 items, including tomato, onion, coriander leaves, curry leaves, green chillies. Every day, the main vegetable in the packet is changed depending on the supply. Initially, the first trial sale point covered 200 to 250 houses and it covered about 300 households per trip. On Sunday, the number of bags were increased to 350 which sold like hot cakes.

Thennamara Street, Kosapet, Sarpanamedu, Vaniyar Street, Kagithapattarai and the Housing Board colony near the Collector’s office were covered and the areas would be listed every morning.

Personal distancing

Meanwhile, the crowd settled in temporary vegetable markets set up at Thorapadi, Sathuvachari and Katpadi and personal distancing had been felicitated by the NSS, the NCC, and the JRC volunteers.

The ideal thing would be to stay indoors for the next 15 to 20 days unless there were any emergencies, the Collector suggested and commended the work of the doctors, paramedical teams, revenue and police officers and among others in preventing and fighting the COVID-19 in the district.