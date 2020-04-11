Mobile testing kiosk launched in Ranipet

The Ranipet district administration has launched a mobile testing kiosk for collection of blood samples at the doorstep of home quarantined people.

Launching the vehicle at Walajahpet District Headquarters Government Hospital on Friday, Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini said the vehicle was an innovation to minimise the struggle in collecting samples from those in home quarantine.

This vehicle is equipped with rapid test equipment. The results would be available within 30 minutes, said Chief Medical Officer, Walajahpet District Headquarters Government Hospital, N. Singaravelu.

This vehicle will be used in identified areas of Melvisharam, Kalmelkuppam, Banavaram and Arakkonam. The vehicle has been designed under the sponsorship of BBK Leathers and SIPCOT, Ranipet.

Discharged from hospital

Dr. Singaravelu said that “a 24-year old resident from Melvisharam, who was quarantined in Walajahpet hospital for 28 days, was discharged on Friday. His health condition will be monitored in the next few days and he will remain in quarantine at home.”