Mobile TB screening vehicle commissioned

Disease will be eliminated in State by 2025, says Ma. Suramanian

The government is determined to eliminate tuberculosis in the State by 2025, Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

The Minister made the remarks while commissioning a mobile TB screening van at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Tambaram Sanatorium that will cover villages in Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

The vehicle, estimated to cost ₹90 lakh, is equipped with a mobile x-ray unit. Rotary District 3231 donated the vehicle and the equipment, the Minister said.

Villagers would be screened for TB. On-the-spot treatment would be provided to those found to be infected. If, however, a doctor was not available in the vehicle, the x-ray would be transmitted to a doctor who would provide the diagnosis, he said.

Mr. Subramanian praised the hospital for its effort in treating people with TB. According to him, the State currently had 38,000 persons with the disease. As many as 1,316 persons had a severe version of the disease and the hospital had a huge responsibility, he said.

The Minister also commissioned an upgraded laboratory, costing ₹2 crore, on behalf of the National Health Mission. The MLAs of Tambaram and Pallavaram besides senior officials from the Health Department were present during the event.