Tamil Nadu

Mobile phone thieves arrested in Chennai

Handsets were stolen from migrants and a pedestrian

The police arrested two persons who had allegedly stolen mobile phones from migrant workers and a pedestrian in the city.

The police said a few migrant labourers had been working with a private firm on Rukhmani Lakshmipathy Salai. When they woke up in the early hour of Sunday, they found the mobile phones missing from six of them. The labourers rushed to the Egmore police station and lodged a complaint.

Egmore Crime Inspector took up the matter for investigation and scrutinised the CCTV footage. The police arrested Vinodh Alexander alias ‘Kuthrai’ Siva, 20, of St. Thomas Mount and recovered six mobile phones from him. He was found to be involved in mobile phone thefts and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Vysarpadi police arrested a 19-year-old Akash of Ayanavaram for snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian.

The police said Ilayaraja, 39, of MKB, was standing alone on a road when an unidentified bike-borne duo attacked him and snatched his mobile phone. They nabbed Akash and recovered the mobile phone from him. He also had criminal records, said the police.

