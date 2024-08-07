Mobile phone explodes in Vande Bharat train at Vaniyambadi railway station

A 31-year-old man escaped unhurt on Tuesday after his mobile phone exploded while it was being charged inside a Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat train.

The police said S. Kushinathkar, who was travelling in coach 11, had plugged in his phone for charging.

Around 8 a.m., when the train was approaching the Vaniyambadi railway station in Tirupattur, he attempted to disconnect his phone from the charger. However, the device exploded, and thick smoke engulfed his coach and the adjoining ones in a few minutes.

Immediately, some of the passengers alerted railway officials, and the train was stopped at the Vaniyambadi railway station. Doors of the coaches were opened, the police added.

The train resumed its journey around 8.40 a.m. No one was injured in the incident.

The electrical lines in the train were unaffected. The police have registered a case.