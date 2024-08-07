GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mobile phone explodes in Vande Bharat train at Vaniyambadi railway station

Published - August 07, 2024 12:33 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
A 31-year-old man escaped unhurt after his mobile phone exploded while being charged on the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat train at Vaniyambadi railway station in Tirupattur on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man escaped unhurt after his mobile phone exploded while being charged on the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat train at Vaniyambadi railway station in Tirupattur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 31-year-old man escaped unhurt on Tuesday after his mobile phone exploded while it was being charged inside a Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat train.

The police said S. Kushinathkar, who was travelling in coach 11, had plugged in his phone for charging.

Around 8 a.m., when the train was approaching the Vaniyambadi railway station in Tirupattur, he attempted to disconnect his phone from the charger. However, the device exploded, and thick smoke engulfed his coach and the adjoining ones in a few minutes.

Immediately, some of the passengers alerted railway officials, and the train was stopped at the Vaniyambadi railway station. Doors of the coaches were opened, the police added.

The train resumed its journey around 8.40 a.m. No one was injured in the incident.

The electrical lines in the train were unaffected. The police have registered a case.

