ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile food testing lab flagged off in Cuddalore

July 04, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The lab can identify adulteration in samples of oil, tea powder and sugar and will take up testing of samples in fixed locations across Cuddalore district till July 21, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Cuddalore District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj flagged off a mobile food testing laboratory, ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ in Cuddalore on Monday. According to a press release, the laboratory is equipped to do basic tests to identify adulteration in food samples including in oil, tea powder, and sugar, and will follow a scheduled tour programme to take up testing of samples in fixed locations across Cuddalore district till July 21.

An official of the Food Safety Department said the mobile unit had facilities to identify basic adulteration. When the vehicle is stationed in a locality, people can bring samples for testing and the food safety officers will carry out the tests and declare the test results. If more analysis is needed, the samples can be sent to the Food Analysis Laboratory, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US