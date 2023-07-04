HamberMenu
Mobile food testing lab flagged off in Cuddalore

The lab can identify adulteration in samples of oil, tea powder and sugar and will take up testing of samples in fixed locations across Cuddalore district till July 21, a press release said

July 04, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Cuddalore District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj flagged off a mobile food testing laboratory, ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ in Cuddalore on Monday. According to a press release, the laboratory is equipped to do basic tests to identify adulteration in food samples including in oil, tea powder, and sugar, and will follow a scheduled tour programme to take up testing of samples in fixed locations across Cuddalore district till July 21.

An official of the Food Safety Department said the mobile unit had facilities to identify basic adulteration. When the vehicle is stationed in a locality, people can bring samples for testing and the food safety officers will carry out the tests and declare the test results. If more analysis is needed, the samples can be sent to the Food Analysis Laboratory, he said.

