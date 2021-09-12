Mobile clinic donated

Various Rotary Clubs donated a mobile clinic to Hindu Mission Hospital in Tambaram recently. This will help the hospital hold health camps in areas around Tambaram. Rotary Club of Madras Coromandel, Rotary Club of Chennai Evergreen (district 3232), and Rotary Club of the Hills Kelly Ville (district 9685), along with Customer Analytic, a city-based firm, donated the unit.

Rotary District governor J. Sridhar said the ₹60-lakh mobile clinic included a medical counselling room, a digital X-ray machine and generator. The facility would help serve the poor at their doorstep.

Hindu Mission Hospital medical director D.K. Sriram was present.