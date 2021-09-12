Tamil Nadu

Mobile clinic donated

Various Rotary Clubs donated a mobile clinic to Hindu Mission Hospital in Tambaram recently. This will help the hospital hold health camps in areas around Tambaram. Rotary Club of Madras Coromandel, Rotary Club of Chennai Evergreen (district 3232), and Rotary Club of the Hills Kelly Ville (district 9685), along with Customer Analytic, a city-based firm, donated the unit.

Rotary District governor J. Sridhar said the ₹60-lakh mobile clinic included a medical counselling room, a digital X-ray machine and generator. The facility would help serve the poor at their doorstep.

Hindu Mission Hospital medical director D.K. Sriram was present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 1:17:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mobile-clinic-donated/article36409677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY