Mobile application development contest launched

March 22, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the ‘Innovative App Development’ contest, which was announced by mSeva AppStore, individuals can develop mobile applications under categories including government services, education, lifestyle, travel, entertainment, news and productivity tools

The Hindu Bureau

The mSeva AppStore, India’s indigenously developed mobile applications store, on Tuesday announced an ‘Innovative App Development’ contest during a workshop on e-Governance solutions and services by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and cybersecurity solutions developed by the Society for Electronic Transaction and Security (SETS) for the State government.

Individuals can develop mobile applications under categories including government services, education, lifestyle, travel, entertainment, news and productivity tools. Launching the contest, E. Magesh, Director General of C-DAC, said, “C-DAC is willing to collaborate with organisations for e-Governance products creation and solutions. We are also open to conducting workshops for knowledge sharing.”

J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Department, the chief guest for the event, spoke about the evolving technology landscape and the adoption of modern e-governance solutions and cybersecurity solutions for providing effective services centred on citizens.

“Connecting with people should be the focus of all activities we do. The State government has reached out to 2,500 villages through gram panchayats to up the game of optical fibre connectivity as of now,” he said.

Key experts A. John Lousie, Managing Director (MD), Elcot ,and A.K. Kamal Kishore, MD, Tamil Nadu Information Technology Department, were also part of the workshop.

