Tamil Nadu

Mobile app to track curfew violators in Tiruvannamalai

Superintendent of Police launched the app on Sunday

A mobile application to track the offenders during the lockdown period has been launched in Tiruvannamalai by District Police.

Named, ‘Smart Cop’, it has been installed by all ranks of policemen in the district in their mobiles, and is being implemented from Monday, said Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi.

The app will be used to track motorists who roam on the streets unnecessarily and the details of the motorists such as name, vehicle registration number and mobile number would up uploaded in the app by the traffic policemen.

Using the details, the police would find the identity of the violators and initiate appropriate action against the offenders, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 2:07:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mobile-app-to-track-curfew-violators-in-tiruvannamalai/article31328945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY