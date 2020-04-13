Mobile app to track curfew violators in Tiruvannamalai

A mobile application to track the offenders during the lockdown period has been launched in Tiruvannamalai by District Police.

Named, ‘Smart Cop’, it has been installed by all ranks of policemen in the district in their mobiles, and is being implemented from Monday, said Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi.

The app will be used to track motorists who roam on the streets unnecessarily and the details of the motorists such as name, vehicle registration number and mobile number would up uploaded in the app by the traffic policemen.

Using the details, the police would find the identity of the violators and initiate appropriate action against the offenders, he said.