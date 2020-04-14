Mobile App to monitor quarantined persons

The Salem Corporation on Monday launched ‘Vee Trace’, a mobile application designed to monitor quarantined persons and identify contacts of COVID-19 positive cases here.

The application was developed by students of Sona College of Technology and Vee technologies. Salem Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh launched the application at alternative market set up at new bus stand. Mr. Sadheesh also flagged off awareness vehicles regarding the application here on Monday.

Mr. Sadheesh said, “the application could be downloaded from android playstore and awareness vehicles with QR code have also been provided for scanning and downloading the application.

Once downloaded, the application would ask for some details and once the application starts functioning, it would give alerts to users on how far away are they from a COVID-19 patients.” He said that 70 places have been cordoned off within the Corporation limits where positive cases and their contacts have been identified and 14 trucks have been arranged to deliver essentials to theses areas.

Corporation health officials said that the application would also help them monitor persons in quarantine in its limits.

According to officials, details regarding persons in quarantine would be loaded on to the application and they would receive alerts if an quarantined person moves out of their premises. Currently, containment zones are set up in 14 wards in Salem Corporation and 18 persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. According to officials, the application would also help to identify whether a person has come in contact with a positive case.