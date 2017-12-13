Mob attacks flying squad officials in R.K. Nagar

A mob attacked flying squad officials in the presence of an election observer and freed two persons detained by election officials for distributing cash in R.K. Nagar on Monday night.

Following an anonymous tip-off, the flying squad, along with Expenditure Observer Kumar Pranav, went to Corporation Colony, V.O.C. Nagar, around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

Before nearing the spot, the flying squad officials videographed the cash distribution.

The squad comprised seven members, including the observer, local officers and police personnel. After recording for a few minutes, the officials nabbed a man and woman with wads of cash.

An officer told The Hindu, “All of a sudden, a gang of over 100 members turned up. They had heated arguments with Rajasekar and Mujibur Rahman — the officers attached to the flying squad — assaulted them and freed the accused from the custody of election officers. They immediately fled.”

While escaping, one of the suspects left behind an Aadhaar card.

The Washermenpet police have filed a case against unknown persons following a complaint from Mr. Rajasekar and are on the lookout for the accused.