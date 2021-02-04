Tamil Nadu

MNM’s general body meeting on Feb. 11

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will hold its first general body meeting on February 11 in Chennai.

Sources in the party said a resolution giving full powers to party founder Kamal Haasan to decide on electoral alliance for the upcoming Assembly election was likely to be passed at the general body meeting.

Signed by former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, a letter dated February 3, circulated internally to State and district-level office-bearers, said the general body would discuss electoral alliance and preparations for the fourth founding celebrations, to be held in the outskirts of Chennai on February 21.

