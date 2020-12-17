MNM will form Third Front, says Kamal

It will align with ‘respectable, upright partners’

The Makkal Needhi Maiam will form a Third Front for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls aligning with the “upright and respectable electoral partners”, said party founder Kamal Haasan here on Wednesday.

Concluding the first phase of his electioneering in the southern districts, he told mediapersons that MNM would certainly form a formidable Third Front. If actor Rajinikanth also joined the front, the Chief Ministerial candidate would be decided after discussing it with him.

Denies reports

On reports about a possible tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Mr. Haasan said no such talks were on between them.

He reiterated that corruption that had been made a part of life in Tamil Nadu should be uprooted and the guilty be punished.

“That’s why we have entered politics and are enjoying overwhelming backing of the electorate, particularly the women and the youth, who will ensure the much-awaited change — the clean administration — in Tamil Nadu. Like David, we’ll ensure the fall of corrupt Goliaths in this electoral battle,” Mr. Haasan said.

He said the MNM’s manifesto would assure the people that they would get their basic necessities like protected drinking water free of cost.

The MNM would give salary to housewives, who were donning a range of roles everyday in their families without any incentive.

Fishermen, whose grievances had not been addressed properly, would be given due representation in the Assembly by fielding them in adequate numbers.

On the delay in getting the party symbol, Mr. Haasan said the party would decide on approaching court if the issue was not resolved by the Election Commission.

1 trillion economy

He told the women’s wing of the party that he would make T.N. a ‘one trillion economy’ through transparent and corruption-free administration at all levels.