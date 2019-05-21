MNM wants action against Minister

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) general secretary A. Arunachalam on Monday filed a police complaint seeking action against Milk and Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji for saying MNM founder Kamal Haasan’s tongue should be cut off for describing Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as free India’s first Hindu extremist.

In a complaint addressed to the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police, Mr. Arunachalam alleged that Mr. Bhalaji had spread false and vicious propaganda that the actor-politician’s speech was against one particular religion (Hinduism), solely to cause a breach of peace and enmity among people in the name of religion.

“The example cited by our leader has historical basis,” he said.

The complainant claimed that a group of miscreants, incited by the Minister’s provocative statements, attempted to attack Mr. Haasan on May 16 in Karur district.