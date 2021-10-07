MNM to review work of its office-bearers

Exercise likely after election results

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan’s decision to campaign for the rural local body elections for nine districts has temporarily reassured those who remain with him that he wants to continue to be a player in the State’s politics.

Party sources said Mr. Haasan and the party’s key office-bearers were striving to review the work done by them so far and replace those who have been “inactive” with deserving people. The review is likely to begin after the results of the local body elections are announced. While such exercises are not uncommon in parties, an office-bearer said it might not be easy to find a replacement for a person who has gained some political experience in the last three years. “It will be difficult to find a someone who will do a better job than the one who is getting replaced. It will not be easy for a party like MNM,” he said.

Another senior member of the team said it was doubtful whether voters would see him as a viable political alternative and if other parties would even consider him a valuable ally.

The senior office-bearer added, “Undoubtedly, he wants to be in politics. However, a lot needs to be done to strengthen the party and be successful in electoral politics. There is not much political experience with those who are currently running the affairs of the party.”