MNM seeks enhanced relief for families of firefighters

CHENNAI

16 November 2020 04:26 IST

The firemen died fighting flames at a textile shop in Madurai

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Sunday demanded that the State government enhance the monetary relief to the families of the two firefighters who died fighting flames at a textile shop in Madurai, to ₹1 crore each, and give a government job to their kin, on compassionate grounds. Party workers’ wing secretary K.A. Ponnusamy said the relief for the two injured fighters too should be increased to ₹25 lakh each.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged the State to provide a relief of ₹25 lakh to the families of the three persons who died in an LPG cylinder explosion and ₹10 lakh to those injured in the incident in Arani, Tiruvannamalai district.

