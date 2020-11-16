Tamil Nadu

MNM seeks enhanced relief for families of firefighters

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Sunday demanded that the State government enhance the monetary relief to the families of the two firefighters who died fighting flames at a textile shop in Madurai, to ₹1 crore each, and give a government job to their kin, on compassionate grounds. Party workers’ wing secretary K.A. Ponnusamy said the relief for the two injured fighters too should be increased to ₹25 lakh each.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged the State to provide a relief of ₹25 lakh to the families of the three persons who died in an LPG cylinder explosion and ₹10 lakh to those injured in the incident in Arani, Tiruvannamalai district.

